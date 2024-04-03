Devendra Fadnavis is Playing Revenge Politics Through Ashok Chavan Says Manoj Jarange

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange made some serious allegations against BJP leader and State Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He stated that Devendra Fadnavis was planning some conspiracy against the Maratha Community. Manoj Jarange said that he is playing revenge politics and arresting poor Marathas for just talking about the Maratha reservation as if it is a sin, said Manoj Jarange.

Jarange claims that Devendra Fadnavis is engaging in revenge politics through Ashok Chavan. Devendra Fadnavis' scheme is becoming evident. Let's gather more information. Publicly, everyone is pointing fingers at Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The upcoming announcement is expected to be extremely surprising. Elgar Manoj Jarange mentioned that it would shock everyone.



Devendra Fadnavis has now made another move.

Devendra Fadnavis has taken another step, involving Eknath Shinde in the process due to their association. Their goal is to oppose the rightful reservation of the Marathas, which demonstrates a lack of concern for the disadvantaged Maratha community. The Home Minister intends to use his position to support these actions. Manoj Jarange Patil raised the question of whether the chanting of slogans by their workers could result in the application of Section 353 on them.

Simultaneously, Manoj Jarange warned that they would retaliate as Marathas, holding the Home Minister responsible for the outcomes. The Maratha community has not nominated any candidate for this election, and I want to make it clear that I am neutral, urging others not to spread misinformation. Manoj Jarange Patil urges people to avoid exploiting Maratha reservations and protests for personal benefit.