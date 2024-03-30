Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Rumours of Ambadas Danve Joining BJP

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, differences between allies have come to the front. The Congress is getting one setback after another. Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar's daughter-in-law Archana Patil Chakurkar joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai today. Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis informed about the upcoming joinings in the BJP.

There were some claims about the entry of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve into the BJP. Danve, however, clarified that he was not going anywhere and slammed the media for showing false news. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Ambadas Danve, Amit Deshmukh will not join the BJP. It is not right to put any leader under suspicion just because he is in the opposition," Fadnavis said.

"Why are you bothering poor Ambadas Danve?"

"There has been no contact with Ambadas Danve. There is no talk of his entry. Why are you bothering poor Ambadas Danve?" Devendra Fadnavis said. He further said that there will be no political earthquakes.

"Congress leader Amit Deshmukh is not in touch with me. There is no talk of him joining the BJP," he said, referring to the seat-sharing arrangement of the Grand Alliance, adding, "We are stuck in four or five seats. If one place is blocked, three places are blocked. That dispute will be resolved today or tomorrow," Fadnavis said.