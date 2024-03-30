Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thackeray Sena Leader Ambadas Danve Clarifies on BJP Entry Rumours

For the past two days, there have been rumors that a senior leader of the Thackeray faction is likely to join the BJP. Today, BJP's Raosaheb Danve also hinted that Ambadas Danve of the Thackeray group would join the BJP. Ambadas Danve has now come forward and explained his stance at a press conference.

"The media which had said that my party entry (into BJP) was scheduled to take place at 10 am has been proven false. I will not join any party. No one has discussed it with me. Positions come and go. I am Balsaheb's Shiv Sainik." Ambadas Danve also accused the BJP of spreading such fake news.

"My name is on the list of star campaigners"

Ambadas Danve said, "I am a Shiv Sainik who works. If I wanted to leave the party, I would have left long back. Reports of my joining the party (BJP) are false. What happened I was upset, I have been working for Shiv Sena for 30 years. Shiv Sena and BJP had similar views, so did we go to them or did we stay in Shiv Sena? Now I'm going to get into the campaign. Just last week, I visited 100 villages, I will campaign for Shiv Sena. My name is in the list of star campaigners," Danve said.

"Chandrakant Khaire and I had no differences. He and I had also asked for tickets. Khaire Saheb is a senior leader of our district. We are working under his leadership. I don't have any offer from the Grand Alliance. The Grand Alliance has not found a candidate to fight against us. After the announcement of our candidature, our resentment has ended," Danve said.

"Not a single seat of the Grand Alliance will be elected in Marathwada", he further claimed. Danve also accused the BJP of sowing news of joining the party.