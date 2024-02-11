Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA Will Receive More Votes in Maharashtra, Says Congress Leader Nana Patole (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would secure more seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, emphasizing that their support base is steadily growing. Regarding the seat-sharing arrangement within the state, he stated that discussions with alliance parties would resolve the issue.

"Congress & MVA will receive more votes in Maharashtra & it is increasing every day...We will solve the seat-sharing issue after a discussion with everyone," said Maharashtra Congress chief to news agency ANI.

In February, Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, participated in the seat-sharing discussions of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc. Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), shared a photo of Ambedkar being welcomed at the meeting in Mumbai. Alongside the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP faction under party founder Sharad Pawar are partners in the MVA.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Election is expected to take place in the coming months of April and May, with the ruling alliance of NDA all set to face off against the newly formed I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, "Congress & MVA will receive more votes in Maharashtra & it is increasing every day...We will solve the seat-sharing issue after a discussion with everyone..." pic.twitter.com/OuXxUcuFYF — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

According to the India Today's Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, NDA, which had won 41 of 48 seats in 2019, is expected to win just 22 seats this time. The Opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, is predicted to win 26 seats, up by 20 seats from 2019, according to the survey.