Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nitin Gadkari Responds to Fears of BJP Planning To Change Constitution After Winning Polls

Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 election Nitin Gadkari one of the most popular Cabinet ministers from ruling Pm Narendra Modi led govt. while talking to Hindustan times about his stint as the Union Minister and responded to fears that the BJP could change the Constitution after the next general elections. Nitin Gadkari is looking for third Lok Sabha term from Nagpur and is standing against Congress’ Vikas Thakre.

Nitin Gadkari Stated that, “I am not a career politician, but rather a social worker. I believe politics is the instrument of social and economic reform. Politics consists of 80% of social work and 20% of politics. I am doing social work, particularly in agriculture, water conservation, and biofuels. I am just a mediocre person, not a highly qualified one. I am not so intelligent...but have been conferred six D Lits from different universities. I have received respect and love from all sections of people who appreciate my work as a minister. It is beyond my imagination. I still feel that I do not in fact deserve what I have got. It is the sheer love of the people. I know my limitations."

Nitin Gadkari responded to the fears that the BJP is planning to change the Constitution after winning the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that the Opposition is trying to terrorize people by spreading lies. "The Constitution’s salient features and basic structure cannot be changed. In the Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court said no part of the Constitution, including fundamental rights, was beyond the Parliament’s amending power but the basic structure cannot be changed...By pushing such a false narrative, the opposition is trying to mislead minorities, Dalits, etc. to get votes. They would not succeed in such misleading campaigns,"

Read More: Mamata Banerjee Warns Of Possible Tension in Bengal on Ram Navami

Nitin Gadkari also talked and responded to the fears that BJP will change constitution after winning elections. "The Constitution’s salient features and basic structure cannot be changed. In the Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court said no part of the Constitution, including fundamental rights, was beyond the Parliament’s amending power but the basic structure cannot be changed." Gadkari critised oppostion for pushing such a false narrative, He stated that the opposition is trying to mislead minorities, Dalits, etc to get votes. They would not succeed in such misleading campaigns,"

While discussing his potential next portfolio if the BJP regains power, Nitin Gadkari emphasized his dedication as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteer and a committed BJP and social worker. He stressed that regardless of past roles like ex-chief minister or ex-minister, one always remains a party worker at heart. Gadkari expressed contentment with his current position, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the BJP's principles over political calculations. He reiterated his belief in inclusive development, citing the commendable work of the NDA government under Modi's leadership. Confident in the party's prospects, he expressed readiness to take on any entrusted responsibility.

On Rahul Gandhi's two Bharat Jodo Yatras, Nitin Gadkari said that he doesn't see Congress benefitting from them. “The Congress is synonymous with corruption and scandals. The BJP epitomizes development, administration, and good governance. The Congress will not be able to increase its seat tally," Nitin Gadkari said.