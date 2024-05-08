Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: Safety Measures Implemented for Voters in Maval Constituency Amid Heatwave Conditions

Given reports of above-normal temperatures and heat waves during the fourth phase of voting, the Election Returning Officer for the Maval Lok Sabha constituency has initiated meticulous planning to ensure a robust voter turnout. Several measures are being implemented to safeguard the well-being of voters. The polling for the Maval Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for May 13, encompassing 2,566 polling stations.

"We are strictly adhering to the Election Commission (EC) guidelines to mitigate any risks arising from the hot weather conditions during the polling period," stated an official from the Election Returning Office of the Maval constituency.

"In consideration of the summer conditions at the polling stations, provisions for drinking water, medicines, construction of pavilions, and adequate seating arrangements are being made," added the official.

Seating arrangements will be set up where there are five or more polling stations. "Following EC guidelines, pandals will be erected at polling stations where voters are required to stand in the open," noted the official, emphasizing the availability of attendants for individuals with physical disabilities, along with the provision of wheelchairs.

To preempt any technical glitches that might impede polling and lead to lengthy queues, a technical team will be stationed at all polling stations.

The Maval Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly constituencies: Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, Chinchwad, and Pimpri. It boasts a total of 2,585,018 voters, including 1,349,184 male voters, 1,235,661 female voters, and 173 third-gender voters.

A total of 33 candidates are contesting in the Maval constituency, requiring 9,236 ballot units, 3,591 control units, and 3,816 VVPAT machines. Meanwhile, the Election Returning Officer of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, Deepak Singla, urges all voters to exercise their voting rights fearlessly, emphasizing the significance of participating in the world's largest democratic event. To ensure smooth voting processes, Singla advises voters to carry a voter ID card with a photograph. If unavailable, 12 other proofs specified by the Election Commission of India will be accepted as valid identification.