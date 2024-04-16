Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling Staffers Start Reaching via Helicopters at Sensitive Locations in Gadchiroli

With only three days remaining until the Lok Sabha poll in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, authorities initiated the relocation of 295 election staffers via helicopters on Tuesday. This move aims to deploy them to sensitive and hypersensitive locations within the insurgency-hit district.

Superintendent of Police Neelotpal disclosed that polling parties, accompanied by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and additional equipment, were being transported to different sites in Gadchiroli for the upcoming voting on April 19. He further elaborated that authorities commenced the relocation process of 295 polling personnel from 68 booths situated in sensitive and hypersensitive areas of Gadchiroli, utilizing helicopters provided by the Indian Air Force and the Army.

The Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency will see a direct contest between BJP’s sitting MP Ashok Nete and Congress candidate Dr Namdev Kirsan.

