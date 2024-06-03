Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Will Be Seen With PM Modi 15 Days After Swearing-In, Claims Ravi Rana

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana has claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the Modi government in 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results come out on Tuesday. Ravi Rana's wife Navneet Rana, the sitting MP from Amravati, contested the Lok Sabha poll from the seat this time on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket.In 2019, Navneet Rana won the Lok Sabha poll from Amravati as an independent candidate.

VIDEO | "PM Modi has in the past said that he stands with the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray and is working to take his ideas forward. As the son of Balasaheb…

PM Modi has in the past said that he stands with the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray and is working to take his ideas forward. As the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, BJP’s window is always open for Uddhav Thackeray if he is willing to return to the alliance. Uddhav has tried many times in the past to meet PM Modi and work along with him, and I believe that within 15-20 days of PM Modi taking oath, Uddhav Thackeray will join our alliance,” said Rana.

As per the Axis My India exit poll, the ruling Mahayuti is likely to win 28-32 seats whereas the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to win 16-20 seats. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Jan Ki Baat exit poll, on the other hand, predicted the NDA could win 34-41 seats whereas INDIA alliance could get 9-16 seats in the state. ABP-CVoter exit poll said the contest between the NDA and the INDIA alliance is a tight one. As per this exit poll, the NDA could win between 22 and 26 seats whereas INDIA is likely to secure 23-25 seats.

State with the second highest Lok Sabha seats -- 48 -- went for polls in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections. In Maharashtra, the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party contested polls as part of the Mahayuthi alliance while Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP fought elections under Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance who are also part of the opposition's INDIA bloc. Results of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.