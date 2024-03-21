Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Confirms Names of 12 Candidates for Maharashtra

Congress has finalised names on 12 Lok Sabha seats for Maharashtra, with Praniti Shinde likely to contest from Solapur, a former turf of her father and veteran party leader Sushil Kumar Shinde while Sahu Maharaj is the expected candidate from Kolhapur.

According to a mint report, party is yet to announce its formal seat-sharing formula with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners- the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. The MVA parties are scheduled to meet on March 21 following which the third list of the Congress will be released, sources said.Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the NDA (including un-divided Shiv Sena) won 41 of the 48 seats of Maharashtra.

The NCP won four seats while the Congress could won one seat. Maharashtra will vote in five phases in the upcoming general election. Voting will be held from April 19 to May 20. In Maharashtra, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction and Uddhav Thackerary's Shiv Sena (UBT) group are the constituents of the INDIA bloc.