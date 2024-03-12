Lok Sabha Polls 2024: MNS Pune Leader Vasant More's Facebook Post Goes Viral, Speculations Galore

In the midst of Raj Thackeray's tour ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, there's trouble brewing within the MNS party in Pune. A Facebook post by MNS leader Vasant More has sparked concerns about internal issues. More's post suggests that after facing a lot, one tends to become calm and stops expecting anything from others.

In his post, Vasant More wrote, "After going through a lot, you reach a point where you become calm. At that stage, you don't complain or expect anything from anyone." This post has brought attention back to More's unhappiness within the party. Despite actively preparing for the Pune Lok Sabha elections and expressing his interest in running, it seems like Vasant More is facing resistance from local MNS leaders, especially Pune MNS President Sainath Babar, who is also eyeing the Pune constituency.

Vasant More, a former MNS corporator, has been a prominent figure in the Katraj area, holding onto the MNS name there for 15 years. However, he's been encountering challenges, including being sidelined by local leaders and not being invited to meetings. His unhappiness has become a hot topic in Pune.

Recently, Vasant More's visit to Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar in Katraj caused a stir. Known for his loyalty to MNS President Raj Thackeray, Vasant More had served as the MNS city president. But his disagreement with Raj Thackeray's call for a protest during the Gudipadwa Mela led to his immediate removal, with Sainath Babar taking over. Since then, there's been an ongoing feud between Vasant More and local MNS leaders.

As the MNS gears up for the upcoming elections, the internal dynamics and Vasant More's apparent dissatisfaction continue to be subjects of discussion and speculation in Pune.