Lok Sabha Speaker Nomination: Arvind Sawant Slams BJP's Refusal to Appoint Deputy Speaker For Over Five Years

In a pointed critique of the BJP-led NDA government, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant has highlighted the reluctance of the ruling party in appointing a Deputy Speaker for the Lok Sabha, a post that has remained vacant for the last five years. Sawant accused the BJP of high-handedness and a disregard for constitutional norms, suggesting that the party’s approach undermines democratic principles. Sawant expressed his frustration over the BJP's refusal to allocate the Deputy Speaker position to the Opposition, a practice traditionally followed in Indian parliamentary procedure to ensure a balanced representation. "There was no Deputy Speaker in the last five years. High handedness is the way of the BJP. They don't believe in the Constitution. If you believe in democracy, and when the Opposition is strong, then they should have been allowed it with generosity," Sawant remarked.

VIDEO | Here's what Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said citing reluctance of the BJP-led NDA government in giving Deputy Speaker post to the Opposition.



"There was no deputy speaker in the last 5 years. High handedness is the way of the BJP. They don't believe in the… pic.twitter.com/vLMFQ01wvR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2024

He pointed out that the scenario in the Vidhan Sabha, the legislative assemblies of Indian states, has been different, implying a disparity in the treatment of legislative bodies at the state and central levels. "It has been happening in Vidhan Sabha. They said that they will discuss. It is another way to deny," Sawant added, indicating that the BJP's promises to discuss the matter were merely delaying tactics.

The ongoing issue has spurred the Opposition to take a stand, with Sawant confirming that they have decided to contest the Lok Sabha Speaker election. This move is seen as a direct response to the BJP’s unilateral decisions and a push for a more inclusive parliamentary process. "Hence the Opposition has decided to fight the Lok Sabha Speaker election. They didn't ask," Sawant noted. He also mentioned senior leaders Radha Mohan Singh and K Suresh, who, despite their experience, were sidelined in the decision-making process. "Radha Mohan Singh and K Suresh were seniors but they did what they wanted. You should understand how BJP works," he concluded, emphasizing a pattern of centralized control and marginalization of experienced voices within the party structure.

Speaking on the election for Deputy Speaker’s post, Congress’ K. Suresh said, “There is a convention in Lok Sabha... the Speaker will be of the ruling party and the Deputy Speaker will be of the opposition. They denied us in the last two terms of the Lok Sabha, saying that you are not the recognised Opposition. Now, we are recognised Opposition. The Deputy Speaker post is our right, but they are not ready to give us. We were waiting for their reply, but they didn’t and that’s why we filed our nomination.” The oath-taking of newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha resumed on June 25, the second day of the first session of the Lower House of Parliament. Among the prominent members to be sworn in were former Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane, Supriya Sule of the NCP, Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrikant Shinde of the Shiv Sena.



