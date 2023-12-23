Lokayukta hearing in Feb in Rs 263 crore street furniture scam in BMC: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray announced on Friday that the Maharashtra Lokayukta has set a hearing date for February next year regarding an alleged street furniture scam in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). During a news conference, Thackeray also criticized the state government for what he deemed as a delay in inaugurating various infrastructure projects.

I have received communication from the Lokayukta that the hearing in the Rs 263 crore street furniture scam has been scheduled in February this year. I along with the BMC commissioner and administrator, and secretary of Urban Development department have been asked to appear before it, Thackeray said. The former state environment minister has been alleging that scams have taken place in the civic body, which has been without any elected representative since early last year. He had approached the Lokayukta regarding the same.

Aaditya Thackeray highlighted delays in inaugurating crucial infrastructure projects during a news conference. He pointed out that despite completion, projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Digha station between Thane and Airoli, and the Dombivli-Mankoli connector have not been opened to the public. Thackeray expressed concern over these delays and criticized the state government's handling of the inauguration process for these infrastructure developments.