Lokmat Impact: BMC Opens Escalator Near CSMT Station Himalaya Bridge

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday finally opened the escalator of the Himalaya Bridge, which was stalled despite completion of work due to a model code of conduct.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed a sliding staircase near CSMT station so that senior citizens, disabled, and women can use it freely. However, it was not opened for passenger service even after two weeks given the model code of conduct. Finally, after Lokmat published a report on Monday, the civic body immediately started the escalator. This will now avoid inconvenience to the citizens traveling on the Himalaya Bridge.

Monday's Lokmat report had come down heavily on the civic administration, citing the example of the model code of conduct for initiating works in the public interest. The elderly and pregnant women were facing a lot of trouble due to the lack of an escalator, which did not start even after the reconstruction of the Himalaya Bridge.

Inconvenience will be avoided:

One of the existing staircases was narrow and faced difficulties in using it in the morning and evening as well as in the rain. With the inauguration of the escalator, citizens' inconvenience can be averted.