Mumbai: BMC Faces Backlash for Delayed Inauguration of Escalator Near CSMT Station, Citing Model Code of Conduct

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed a sliding staircase near CSMT station to make it accessible to senior citizens, differently-abled and women. But the civic body is not ready to inaugurate it. The staircase has been ready for opening for two weeks, But the inauguration has not been delayed. While inaugurating it citing the model code of conduct for the delay, the BMC seems to have forgotten that the subway in front of CST was inaugurated during a similar code of conduct period.

The tunnel was inaugurated on September 8, 1999, by the then Municipal Commissioner K.Nalinakshan. At that time, the schedule for the state assembly elections was underway and the first phase of polling was held on September 5. The second phase of polling was held on September 11. At that time too, there was criticism that despite the subway being ready, the civic body was not allowing citizens to use it just on the pretext of a code of conduct. Generally, the administration is not willing to hurt the political leadership. However, at that time, the administration had to bow down and the subway was opened to the public.



The work was completed for Rs 7 crore

On March 14, 2019, four people were killed and 31 others were seriously injured when the old bridge collapsed. Five years later, the bridge was built and opened to the public in May last year.

2) To remove the inconvenience of senior citizens, women, disabled, the facility of a sliding staircase has been provided. The work has been completed for Rs 7 crore after a wait of 6-7 months. The civic body has been criticized for opening the sliding staircase as it could not be inaugurated by the minister during the model code of conduct.

Pedestrians suffer due to the lack of sliding staircases

1) The staircase is narrow and faces difficulties in using it in the morning and evening as well as in the rain.

2) Passengers using the railway frequently cross D. N. Road to access destinations such as Times of India, Cama Hospital, St. Xavier's College, and JJ College of Arts. This has led to challenges for pedestrians along the route, prompting calls for the opening of staircases to alleviate the issue

