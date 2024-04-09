Mumbai: MHADA Postpones E-Auction of Shops, Angering Applicants; Deadline Extended to June

Mumbai: MHADA has postponed the e-auction of shops, which was scheduled to be announced on March 20, directly to June. The decision has angered over 300 applicants who have paid deposits for shops stuck with MHADA. There is a difference of opinion within MHADA itself on whether to auction or not in the model code of conduct. So, there is no risk being taken by the authority, said a senior official.

The deadline for registering on the website, applying online, uploading documents, and paying deposits to participate in the e-auction process has been extended till June. The date, time of commencement of e-auction, and the date of the result along with the bid are yet to be decided by MHADA. Those who do not want to participate in the process now are not able to withdraw the amount," said a source.

E-auction of 173 shops

1) Shops in Pratiksha Nagar in Sion are in buildings instead of on roads.

2) New Hind Mill in Mazgaon, Swadeshi Mill in Kurla, Gavan Pada in Mulund, Tunga and Kopri in Powai, Majaswadi in Jogeshwari, Shastri Nagar and Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon, Bimbisar Nagar, Malad Malwani, Charkop, Borivali and Kandivali.