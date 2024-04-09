Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Shut Down for 24-Hours in These Areas on April 12

Residents of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, and neighboring villages are advised to brace for a scheduled water supply interruption from 9:00 am on Friday, April 12, to 9:00 am on Saturday, April 13. This interruption is necessitated by essential maintenance work at the Hetwane Water Treatment Centre and Water Channel.

According to the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), critical maintenance and repair operations will be underway during this period. As a result, the water treatment plant will be temporarily halted, leading to a cessation of water supply to all villages connected to CIDCO's Hetwane line, including those in Dronagiri, Ulwe, and Kharghar nodes.

Normal water supply is anticipated to resume on April 13, albeit at reduced pressure for the following 24 hours. CIDCO has urged residents in the affected areas to prepare by storing adequate water and utilizing it judiciously throughout the maintenance period.