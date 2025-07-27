Lokmat.com Emerges as No. 1 Marathi News Website, Setting New Records In Digital Media

Once again, readers from Maharashtra and across the globe have stamped their trust and preference on 'Lokmat.com'. The website of the Lokmat Media Group, which has reached every corner of Maharashtra and earned a special place in the hearts of its readers, is now setting new records in the 'Digital News Media' sector, in terms of readership numbers. In June, 'Lokmat.com' reached a record-breaking 6 crore 21 lakh 53 thousand readers, securing the top spot and solidifying its dominance in the Marathi media world. No other Marathi news website has ever reached such a milestone, and this is a testament to the love and trust readers have in 'Lokmat'.

According to recent data released by Comscore, an institution that evaluates websites across various languages, 'Lokmat.com' has set a new benchmark with a total of 6,21,53,000 visitors. The second spot is held by TV9 Marathi with 2 crore 26 lakh visitors, and the gap between the top-ranked Lokmat and the second-ranked site is nearly 4 crore visitors. ABP Majha follows in third place with 2 crore 20 lakh visitors.

Comscore evaluates websites based on various criteria such as users/visitors, page views, visits (how many times readers visit the site), minutes per visitor (how long a visitor spends on the site), and total minutes (total time spent on the website). Based on these metrics, 'Lokmat.com' has remained at the top spot for an impressive 40 consecutive months.

Thank you, dear readers!

Our sincere effort has always been to bring every important development in the state to readers quickly, without any embellishment or distortion, and in a neutral, unbiased manner. By understanding the tastes and preferences of our readers, we keep them at the center of everything we do. Along with the main portal of 'Lokmat.com', there are also micro-sites such as Lokmat Sakhi, Lokmat Film, Lokmat Bhakti, Lokmat Money, and Lokmat Agro, each dedicated to specific topics. These websites have garnered immense love and trust from our readers, and we are deeply grateful for that!