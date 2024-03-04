LokmatTimes.com Impact:Dog Responsible for Attack on 10-Year-Old Girl in Thane's Kanchanpushp Complex Captured by Authorities

Residents of Thane’s Kanchanpushp complex on Ghodbunder Road are experiencing a sense of relief as the TMC's dog catcher van successfully apprehended the stray dog responsible for biting a 10-year-old girl in the complex on February 22. An article on LokmatTimes.com shed light on the residents' challenges, prompting the prompt action of TMC’s dog catcher team this morning. This particular dog, which had been causing trouble for several days, will undergo health observation at TMC's dog center in Wagle Estate, with a rabies test likely to be conducted. Residents had complained about the dog's aggressive behavior, particularly targeting society members, especially children. Over the past 2-3 months, there have been nearly 15 to 20 cases of stray dog bites reported in the Kanchanpushp complex, with at least one incident emerging every week.

As the stray dogs population is exploding in Thane, citizens are facing attack threat. It has become difficult for small children to play, jog, or cycle alone in the Kanchanpushp complex. Resident Nupur Zola’s 10- year old daughter was attacked on February 22 when she and her daughter were returning home from the Kathak class. She was riding the scooty and her daughter was on the back seat. When their scooty entered the complex, out of nowhere the dog bounced on her daughter and attacked her leg. She was extremely hurt and in a painful condition. Even now, she is undergoing medical treatment.

After the TMC action, Zola told, “It is a positive step that the TMC has taken. I thank LokmatTimes.com for addressing this serious issue and creating awareness. This incident happened with my daughter but I feel it should not happen with any other person and for that, this particular dog needs proper medical treatment.” TMC dog catcher informed that the aggressive behaviour of the dog will be monitored in 10 days and they are also thinking to do the rabies test along with proper vaccination. Many residents complained that these stray dogs suddenly run up or bark, scratch the seat cover, or go to the roof of the car and mess it up. They also attack food and parcel delivery boys and try to bite old people walking around the complex at night or at children cycling. The residents were feeling safe in their own society due to the threat of the dangerous stray dogs.

