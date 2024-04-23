Loksabha Election 2024: MLA Bacchu Kadu Fights Police After His Permission Is Cancelled For Amit Shah's Rally; Watch Video

A massive row erupted between MLA Bacchu Kadu and police officials in Amravati’s science core ground on Tuesday evening after Kadu and his party members tried to enter the ground for the preparation of a rally scheduled for tomorrow. The police, however, tried to dissuade Kadu from conducting preparations, citing security reasons in light of Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally scheduled tomorrow on the same ground.

What’s the controversy?

In Amravati parliamentary seat, a heated contest has been going on between Mahayutti candidate Navneet Rana and Prahar Jan Shakti Party leader Bachu Kadu since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the Election Commission had given permission for the public meeting of Bachu Kadu’s party candidate Dinesh Bub at the Science Core ground in Amravati for April 23 and 24. However, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to hold a meeting for Navneet Rana at the same ground, the permission given to Bachu Kadu was canceled on the grounds of security. After this, Bacchu Kadu reached the ground on Tuesday evening and started protesting in front of the police.

Bacchu Kadu and Rana couple have come face-to-face over the issue of the Science Core ground in Amravati. Since Amit Shah's meeting is going to be held tomorrow, the police have deployed security there. Today, when Bacchu Kadu went there with his workers to prepare for his meeting, he was stopped by the police from entering.

Massive showdown between Kadu and police

“Why are you obstructing us even when we have permission from the Election Commission?” Bacchu Kadu asked the police officer.

When police officer Ganesh Shinde tried to pacify him and explain the situation, Bacchu Kadu became furious, initiating a massive showdown.

Why are police trying to convince us like they are BJP workers? “If permission has been given for Amit Shah's meeting, he should show it, otherwise those who have been given permission should be allowed to hold the meeting,” Kadu said.

But the police did not allow them to enter the ground citing security reasons.

Angry Kadu tears permission letter

After police did not seem convinced, Bacchu Kadu tore up the permission letter given by the Election Commission in front of them. Slamming the police, Kadu said, “You should tie BJP belts around your necks and put BJP flags on your vehicles. Police are working at the behest of BJP and we are being kicked out of the ground despite having the permission.”

Permission was granted for Navneet Rana's meeting on April 21 and 22 at the Science Core ground in Amravati. While Bacchu Kadu got permission for 23rd and 24th April. The money was duly paid for it. But since Amit Shah's visit was scheduled on April 24, the police did not allow Bacchu Kadu to enter the ground on Tuesday.

