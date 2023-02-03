Lonavala: Rs 1,500 Crore sanctioned for beautification Indrayani River

For the beautification of river Indrayani River, a DPR of Rs 1,500 crore was prepared. This work will be carried out from Lonavala to Tuljapur. The Forest Department land at Lions Point is also going to be bought by the government, and various tourism projects are going to be implemented at that place to attract tourists. Therefore, it is predicted that riverside tourism will get a big boost.

MP Barane, former state minister, and Pune district planning committee member Bala Bhegde recently held a review meeting and received information from government officials at the Lonavala municipal council office to review the stalled development projects in Lonavala city. At this time, Bhegde said that Indrayani's DPR for river beautification has been sent for approval.

Development work in Lonavala is hampered since the city is divided between the Forest Department, the Railway Department, and the Tata Company. In this meeting, information on stalled development works under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department and what measures can be taken to expedite their implementation was obtained from Forest Department officials.

Former state minister Bala Bhegde, MP for Maval, has assured that funds will be made available through the state government to speed up the stalled development works in Lonavla, a popular tourist destination.