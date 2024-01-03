Looming Water Cut Threat in Nashik: Delaying Decisions Could Worsen Crisis

Nashik: Nashik residents are staring down the barrel of a potential water crisis, with the city administration dithering on implementing water cuts despite the looming threat. While postponing the unpopular decision may temporarily appease residents, it risks aggravating the situation later.

Nashik currently faces an 18-day water deficit. Failure to dredge riverbeds guarantees water cuts in the summer. The municipal corporation has yet to take any steps towards dredging. A court order mandates sending 3 TMC of water from Nashik to Jayakwadi dam. Manpa's request for 6100 cusecs of water was only partially granted, receiving 5300 cusecs. This 500 cusec shortfall creates a significant challenge in meeting water demands until July 31st.

The Water Resources Department has permitted the utilization of 600 cusecs of water from the Gangapur dam. However, this water cannot be accessed without dredging the riverbed. The longer Manpa delays the water-cut decision, the more severe the situation becomes. This indecisiveness risks exposing residents to severe water scarcity later.

District authorities advised Manpa to dredge the Gangapur dam for water access. The corporation has yet to take any concrete steps in this direction.