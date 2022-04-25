Loudspeaker controversy: Loudspeakers be removed from mosques? here's what HM Walse Patil said

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had called an all-party meeting today on the issue of loudspeakers in the state. BJP boycotted the meeting. So, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray sent his party representatives for the meeting due to pre-arranged program. The BJP said it has not attended the meeting as the state government was working to disrupt law and order in the state.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed about this all-party meeting in a press conference. Walse Patil said that the pros and cons were discussed in this meeting. The apex court had ruled in the case in 2005. The Government of Maharashtra has issued some government decisions from 2015 to 2017. There is clarity about installing loudspeakers based on them. Loudspeakers are used based on this decision. But some are saying that they are talking about lowering the loudspeakers. He said that the state government could not take any action in this regard.

Fairs, bhajans and kakad aartyas are started in many places in the state. He pointed out that it would be difficult to remove all the loudspeakers. Police are working to maintain law and order. He also said that the decision was applicable to the country as it was a decision of the Supreme Court.

