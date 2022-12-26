Maha Assembly adjourned for day as Opposition leaders demands resignation of minister Abdul Sattar

The Maharashtra Assembly was adjourned for the day fter the opposition stalled the proceedings over the demand for Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over a land regularisation order passed by him when he was a minister in the previous state government.

Members of the opposition parties trooped into the Well of the House, raised slogans, disrupted the proceedings and sought Sattar's resignation alleging irregularities in ordering 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for grazing in favour of a private person.

Sattar had passed the order in June 2022 when he was the Minister of State for Revenue in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajit Pawar alleged there were irregularities worth Rs 150 crore and Sattar's land regularisation order was in clear violation of a court order.

'The minister misused the post. He should immediately resign. If he doesn't resign, then he should be sacked," Pawar said.