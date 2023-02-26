Maha Assembly bypolls: 10.45 percent voter turnout in Chinchwad and 8.25 percent in Kasba

A voter turnout of 10.45 per cent was recorded till 11 am on Sunday in Chinchwad Assembly seat and 8.25 per cent in Kasba Assembly seat in Maharashtra as voting was underway for byelections in the two constituencies of Pune district, election officials said.

According to political analysts, the results of these bypolls, which saw a high-voltage campaign by senior leaders from various parties, will set the tone for the forthcoming elections in the state, including of the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies.

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the death of their respective Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

In Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the contest is between Ashwini Jagtap of the BJP and Nana Kate of the NCP. Rival candidates in both the seats have expressed confidence of emerging victorious.