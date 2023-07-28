Maha assembly passes bill empowering local tree authorities to allow felling of all types of trees

Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday passed a bill empowering local tree authorities to allow the felling of all types of trees without referring matters to the State Tree Authority.

The bill amended the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975. It is yet to be passed by the legislative council. Under the existing law, applications for cutting down more than two hundred trees which are five years or older and heritage trees are referred by the local (municipal) tree authority to the Maharashtra State Tree Authority.

As per the amendment, local tree authorities can grant permission in all cases on their own. While introducing the bill, the government said facilitating the ease of doing business is one of the best ways to promote development and attract investors. Union government is constantly promoting the ease of doing business through decentralization of powers, by reducing the number of permits required and granting permissions within stipulated timeframes in various areas, the state government said.

During the debate on the bill, ruling BJP MLAs Ashish Shelar, Atul Bhatkhalkar and Ameet Satam slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray for enacting the previous amendment to the Act and forming the State Tree Authority. Thackeray said that the State Tree Authority’s mandate was to identify heritage trees and ascertain if there was a need to cut them, to what extent trees should be felled and how much compensation should be paid.

State Tree Authority has tree experts as its members, he pointed out. There can be ease of doing business only if there is ease of living, Thackeray said. Since January 2022, the State Tree Authority met five or six times, but has the development stopped, he asked. State Tree Authority allowed the felling of 11,500 trees including 300 heritage trees and ordered transplantation of 5,400 trees, he informed.