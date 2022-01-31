Maha BJP leader writes to Sonia Gandhi, alleges Nana Patole insulted Mahatma Gandhi

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankhule wrote a letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, demanding to dismiss Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole for comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and terming Mahatma Gandhi's assassination as 'vadh', a term used to refer to the slaying of evil.

Express disappointment over Patole's comment, Bawankule said that the Maharashtra Congress president insults by making such comments against important leaders of the country.

He said, "On the day of Gandhiji's death anniversary, Patole had said that Mahatma Gandhi was killed (vadh) whereas in this context such words are referred to the slaying of evil."

He further said that Patole had issued controversial remarks against PM Modi and later he had to apologise.

He requested that Patole should be removed from his position and action must be taken against him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor