Maha BJP MP Pritam Munde on wrestlers protest says, cognisance should be taken of a woman’s complaint

Amid the protest by wrestlers demanding the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pritam Munde has said cognisance should be taken of a complaint made by any woman.

Later, authorities can decide whether the complaint is proper or not, Munde told reporters in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Wednesday, adding that she expects action to be taken in the present case.

The Olympic and World Championships medal winning wrestles, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, have been protesting in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) outgoing chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor.

When asked about it, Munde said, I, not as a member of Parliament, but as a woman say that if such a complaint comes from any woman, then its cognisance should be taken. It should be verified. After verification, authorities should decide whether it is proper or improper, she said. If cognisance is not taken, then it is not welcomed in democracy, the Lok Sabha member from Beed said.

The cognisance of this case is now being taken at an international level. Now if I demand an inquiry committee, it will be a publicity stunt. I expect that action will be taken in this case, Munde said. The wrestlers recently threatened to immerse their medals in the river Ganga, following which Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged them to be patient and have faith in the Supreme Court, the Sports Ministry and Delhi Police.