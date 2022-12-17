Maha: BSS-BJP terms Oppn's 'halla-bol' march as 'selfish', 'super-flop'

Mumbai, Dec 17 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed on Saturday that the state governments performance in the past six months has rattled the Opposition parties which prompted them to take out a rally which failed to gather enough support.

"Despite making such big preparations, holding so many meetings, what is the outcome? We have all witnessed it today... All the parties, their leaders and different flag colours did not create any impact," said Shinde, hitting out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi-led mega procession taken out on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP ridiculed the Opposition's ‘halla-bol' mega march as a 'superflop', which was "taken out only for selfish political reasons of their leaders", adding that "where are the drone images to prove their claims?"

"This march was out of fear... They are now out of the government. We grabbed power from under their noses and we are doing very well. The march was in apprehension of their defeat in the 2024 Parliamentary and Assembly elections," Fadnavis said.

BJP state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the government of Shinde-Fadnavis is zooming ahead like a ‘bullet train' with the agenda of development.

"The Opposition's action is out of frustration for the future when they will lose the elections very badly" Bawankule predicted.

Meanwhile, state Congress' working President Arif Naseem Khan retorted that the ruling BSS-BJP has been "totally shaken by the sheer turnout, which crossed three-lakh mark", adding that people were still joining the procession after the rally ended late in the afternoon.

Fadnavis reiterated that the BSS-BJP combine will not only rule to complete its full term, but also sweep the next elections and continue to work for the fast progress and development of the state.

Simultaneously, the BJP carried out a ‘maafi-mango' (beg forgiveness) agitation in different parts of Mumbai to protest against the defaming of Maharashtra's saints and icons by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders like Sanjay Raut and Sushma Andhare.

