Maha cabinet accepts salary revision for state govt employees

Maharashtra state cabinet decided to accept the salary realignment report of the K P Bakshi committee on revising the salaries of state government employees. The move will put a burden of Rs 240 crore on the state exchequer.

The actual financial benefits will be applicable for employees from the first date of the month in which the official order will be issued, the official said.

The state finance department moved a Cabinet note in this regard which was discussed in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Bakshi committee has reviewed the sixth pay commission and the seventh pay commission reports jointly and addressed the differences in its report.

The Cabinet also approved the handing over of 22,264 sq.mt. land of Modern Food Enterprises in suburban Goregaon in Mumbai to the Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Both parties have already entered into an agreement and now it has been approved by the state cabinet, the official said.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal moved by the Social Justice Department (SJD) to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Tarpan Foundation and the Revenue department to extend benefits of state government schemes to differently-abled people as well as economically-weaker sections suffering from severe illness.