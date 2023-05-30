Maha CET to conduct maiden entrance test for admission to nursing colleges on June 11

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is all set conduct its maiden entrance test for admission to nursing colleges in the state on June 11.

According to information provided by the Maharashtra CET Cell, a total of 31,459 candidates have registered for the first BSc Nursing CET. But only 26,311 candidates have confirmed their registration by completing the payment. The extended registration, including time for payment of fees, will continue until May 31, leaving room for more candidates to confirm their registration, said an official from the CET Cell.

Question paper will be set according to the HSC syllabi prescribed by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English. After the declaration of results, the CET Cell will conduct a centralised Common Admission Process (CAP) through which admission to nursing colleges will be finalised based on merit. entrance exam, which will be held online in various centres across Maharashtra, will consist of one question paper having 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, Indian Express reported.