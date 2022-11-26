Maha: Clamour to 'slap, kick, tonsure' Ramdev for his sexist utterances

Mumbai, Nov 26 A day after Yoga expert Ramdev's stark comments on women's attire from his viewpoint, the classical saying, 'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned' was fast turning true, here on Saturday.

Furious political, social, women and farm activists brutally slammed Ramdev's remarks with calls to "slap, kick and tonsure" him emanating from various quarters.

Speaking at a free Yoga training programme for women on Friday in Thane, Ramdev blurted out without batting an eyelid: "Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view they look good even if they don't wear anything."

Apparently getting carried away by the huge gathering of women, Ramdev Baba was flanked by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Thane MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and singer Amruta Fadnavis wife of Bharatiya Janata Party's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent personalities.

Expressing shock, farm widows' leader Aparna Malikar from Vidarbha said Ramdev's statement was nothing short of a 'revelation' of what goes on in his 'filthy mind' and serves as a warning to all women going before him to remain 'extra-alert'.

Senior Shiv Sena

