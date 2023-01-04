Maha CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Visit Balewadi Stadium on Jan 5

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting the Balewadi Stadium on Thursday to witness the thrilling tennis action of the Tata Open Maharashtra.

We look forward to welcoming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Tata Open Maharashtra. We are fortunate enough to receive support from both of them throughout the tournament," said Tournament Director and Chairman of MSLTA, Prashant Sutar.

Government’s support always plays a crucial role in the growth of sports. Both, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have been actively involved in a sporting revolution in the state. Their presence at the tournament will motivate the players as well as the organisers, said Sunder Iyer, joint secretary of the All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA.

The prestigious tournament started on January 2 and will run till January 7.