Maha CM Eknath Shinde approves Rs 70 crore for building and repairing roads in Kolhapur city

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has approved Rs 70 crore for building and repairing roads in the Kolhapur city damaged due to floods (in 2019 and 2021) and last year’s heavy rainfall.

The Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC), around three years ago, had submitted proposals, seeking funds to restore the damaged roads. Also, after recent uproar from all quarters over the poor condition of the roads, the civic body submitted a fresh proposal in October 2022 for wants of funds, TOI reported.

The poor condition of the roads is causing inconvenience to the citizens. We, therefore, had sought funds for Kolhapur as

special case as the city faced two floods in three years along with heavy downpour every year. I have asked the civic authorities to follow up the issue with the urban development department to get the allotted funds on time and initiate works as soon as the funds are received, said district guardian minister Dipak Kesarkar.