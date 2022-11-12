Maha CM Eknath Shinde asks Mahavikas Aghadi its not a magic wand to exit industry in three months

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde has asked the Mahavikas Aghadi whether it is a magic wand to exit the industry in three months. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has commented on the industries that have moved out of the state. Chief Minister Shinde also said that our government is going to promote industries. He was talking to the media after landing at the airport in Nagpur.

Opponents have criticized the cluster project for going outside the state. Chief Minister Shinde has replied to this criticism. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, it never happens that any project comes and goes in three months. It's not a magic wand, it turns around and comes here and goes there. Anyone can make accusations. He also attacked the Mahavikas Aghadi. He also said that our government is a government that promotes industries and welcomes industries, TV9 reported.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, I came to meet the activists. Trying to promote projects. Giving priority to development work. Development projects were taken into the war room. Nagpur to Shirdi highway is ready. Will start soon.

Today's program is Bhoomipujan and dedication of development works. The Chief Minister gave a warm welcome to the workers of the Shinde group at the Nagpur airport. Minister Uday Samant, MP Kripal Tumane, Kiran Pandav were present on this occasion.