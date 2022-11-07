Maha CM Eknath Shinde called Abdul Sattar, order to apologize for his statement against MP Supriya Sule

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has heated up after State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar criticized NCP MP Supriya Sule in offensive terms. NCP workers are furious after Sattar's criticism. NCP workers are protesting across the state. The activists were so enraged that they pelted stones at Sattar's residence in Aurangabad, and also broke the windows of his house in Mumbai.

Sattar should apologize to NCP. Also, there is a demand that he should resign from his ministerial position. After all this political uproar, now another big news has come out. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Abdul Sattar, TV9 reported.

According to sources, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called Abdul Sattar and instructed him to apologize for his statement. Interestingly, this time the news of Chief Minister piercing Sattar's ears has also come to light. It will be important to see if Sattar apologizes to Supriya Sule after Eknath Shinde's order.

Abdul Sattar received a call from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde some time ago. At that time, Sattar hastily went aside. However, sources have informed that it is felt that Shinde was upset from that phone conversation. It has also come to light that Shindeni Sattar has been instructed to apologize.