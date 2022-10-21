Maha CM Eknath Shinde directs MMRDA to construct 43km Versova-Virar sea link

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to construct the 43km Versova-Virar sea link.

In July, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari had offered to build the Versova-Vasai-Virar coastal link as part of the ongoing Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai expressway project.

According to the report of Times of India, with the Coastal road, the Bandra-Worli sea link, the Bandra-Versova sea link and the Versova-Virar extension, the 71-odd km road travel between Nariman Point and Virar will reduce from the current three hours to one hour.

As per a pre-feasibility study, the sea link is proposed to be built with connectors at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai, and Virar. The 4+4 lane main bridge will connect with Versova and Virar with 3+3 lane connectors at these four locations.

According to the reports, CM Shinde directed officials to construct the sea link at the MMRDA’s 153rd authority meeting in Mumbai. The construction of the 43-km-long Versova-Virar sea link will help decongest the Western Express Highway as well as interior roads such as S V Road and Link Road. The link will have the capacity for 60,000 vehicles per day when it is expected to be ready.

