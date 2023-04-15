Maha CM Eknath Shinde directs officials to identify dangerous spots to prevent such incidents in future

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde on Raigad accident said that it is a very unfortunate incident but the response to the disaster was very quick and people received help in the shortest time possible.

I have directed the collector, NHAI and MSRDC to identify the dangerous spots, take corrective action to prevent such incidents in future, TOI reported.

Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased and free treatment of the injured will be done in the government hospital.

At least 12 persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital. Seven people died and more than 25 were injured after the bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. Rescue operations are underway, Raigad SP Somnath Gharge said.