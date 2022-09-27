Maha CM Eknath Shinde launches ABHA health card for citizens

Maharaashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account) health card for citizens.

“Under this digital health mission, a unique health card will be made and through this card all the health information of the patient will be recorded together. So I request you all to register for this card,” Shinde tweeted. The health card will be an initiative under the 'Digital India' mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to officials, it will be a single health card, and patients can share this card with doctors and insurance

companies. Citizens can apply for the ABHA card online through their Aadhaar card or a driving licence.

