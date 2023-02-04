Maha CM Eknath Shinde says frank dialogue necessary between writers and government

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said a frank dialogue between the writer community and government is necessary for society’s well-being.

He was speaking on the inaugural day of the 96th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All India Marathi Literary Meet) in Wardha in eastern Maharashtra. Justice (retd) Narendra Chapalgaonkar, an eminent writer, is presiding over this year’s meet.

There should be a frank dialogue and conversation between the literary fraternity and government so that good decisions can be taken for society’s well-being, chief minister Shinde said in his speech.

He also said that writers should take notice of the changes taking place in the rural areas of Maharashtra. Literature coming out of the rural areas has enhanced Marathi’s glory, he said.

The government is working for the conservation of rural dialects, he said. A good writer is born out of sensitivity towards social issues and social consciousness, the chief minister said. A group of people in the audience shouted slogans in support of a separate Vidarbha state during Shinde’s speech.