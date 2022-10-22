Maha CM Eknath Shinde says govt will ensure reservation for Maratha community

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after inaugurating the divisional office of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) has assured that his government will go all out to ensure reservation for Maratha community in education and government jobs.

According to a report of Times of India, after Pune and Kolhapur, Nashik is the third divisional office of Sarthi and five more divisional offices would be set up across the state. Our government has already reconstituted the sub-committee for Maratha reservation, which is looking into all aspects of this issue. The government will also hire a battery of esteemed lawyers to put forth the case before the Supreme Court. Our government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the Maratha community gets reservation in education and jobs,” assured Shinde.