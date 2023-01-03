Maha CM Eknath Shinde says he will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2023 01:26 PM 2023-01-03T13:26:57+5:30 2023-01-03T13:27:22+5:30
Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said he will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram, but did ...
Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said he will visit Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram, but did not specify any date. A grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in the Uttar Pradesh city.
Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Shinde, while replying a question, said some religious leaders from Ayodhya paid him a visit on Monday and invited him to Ayodhya for a darshan of Lord Ram.
Shinde said, Ayodhya is a place of worship and admiration for us and I will definitely visit the place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of the temple in August 2020.
A Supreme Court verdict of November 2019 had paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.Open in app