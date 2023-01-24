Maha CM Eknath Shinde says in a boost for tourism, state govt to link Konkan with Mumbai

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the state government is working towards capitalizing on the tourism potential of Konkan nd creating adequate infrastructure to connect the coastal zone with the financial hub of Mumbai.

According to a report of TOI, Shinde was Konkan natives during a cultural fest in Thane late on Sunday, when he said the state government wanted to clear the backlog of developmental work for the region. He iterated plans of constructing a greenfield highway connecting Mumbai and Sindhudurg, which will save time and fuel.

Shinde further said that the Goa highway is in bad shape and we are simultaneously working on upgrading road connectivity in the region through the proposed Konkan expressway. We will make it an access controlled highway on the lines of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi highway. We are expanding the coastal road project that will connect pristine beaches of Sindhudurg and ensure tourists can enjoy the complete the glory of the Konkan.