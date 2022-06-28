Maha CM Thackeray to hold a cabinet meeting today

As uncertainty haunts the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a cabinet meeting at 2:30pm today. Maharashtra CM and deputy CM will not be physically present in the Cabinet meeting today. CM will chair the meeting virtually and Dy CM Ajit Pawar likely to join through VC as he is Covid positive.

Notably, the political tussle in Maharashtra between Shiv Sena and the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde has now reached the Supreme Court. The pleas filed by the breakaway camp challenge the disqualification proceedings against Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.

On Monday, a separate plea was filed by Shinde in the top court regarding the safety of the legislators who have challenged party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala heard the pleas on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Seva leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs to file their reply to disqualification notices issued to them by the Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly by July 12, 5.30 pm.