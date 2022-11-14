Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meets governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan

For the past few days, objectionable statements have been made about women by political leaders in power. Because of this, women are being humiliated. Also, instead of giving understanding to such leaders from the Home Ministry, a sense of uneasiness has arisen among the women leaders. Today, women MLAs and MPs of opposition parties met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari . This time, while expressing this feeling, he expressed his displeasure with the Home Department. After these women leaders met the governor, home minister Devendra Fadnavis entered the Raj Bhavan just like that.

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at the Raj Bhavan soon after the women MLAs and MPs met the Governor. Fadnavis has met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed with him. It is said that a discussion was held regarding the absurd statement of the leaders of the state. It is also being said that some instructions have been given to Fadnavis by the Governor, TV9 reported.

Meanwhile, a delegation of women MPs, MLAs and people's representatives met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. On this occasion MP Fauzia Khan, MP Jaya Bachchan, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP Vandana Chavan, MLA Manisha Kayande, MLA Aditi Tatkare, Vidya Chavan, MLA Rituja Latke etc were present.

At this time, it is said that these women leaders expressed their displeasure with the Governor about the Home Affairs. Leaders in power in the state are making statements against women. Obscene comments are being made. They are not given simple understanding by the government. It is understood that these women leaders have told the governor that even from the Home Ministry, these leaders are not being understood.