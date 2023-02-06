Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Centre approves Pune-Nashik high speed rail connectivity

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Ministry of Railways has accorded in principle approval for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project.

Fadnavis made the announcement after a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here. I thank the Railway minister for granting in-principle approval to the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project, the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said.

He said officials from Maharashtra and the railway ministry will make a technical appraisal of the project and then take the proposal to the Union Cabinet for approval.

Pune and Nashik are important cities of Maharashtra economically and culturally. It would be our endeavour to provide rail connectivity to these two cities, Vaishnaw said.

We had a detailed discussion on the technical aspects of the project and will now take it forward," the Railway minister said.

Fadnavis said high-speed rail between Pune and Nashik will boost development and provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of both the cities.

