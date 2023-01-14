Maha deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says received proposal for police sports academy in Pune

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadanvis said that the state home department headed by him had received a formal proposal for establishing a state-of-the-art Maharashtra Police Sports Academy in Pune.

Pune city has the Balewadi sports complex. But we felt the need for a dedicated sports facility which can host more competitions regularly for the police force. Hence, the state government will establish the facility. Developing a sportsman’s spirit will help police personnel deal with extreme level of stress. Sports is crucial for physical and mental health. Hence, we are promoting it in the state police force, said Fadnavis.

According to a report of TOI, The proposed academy will have all the required sporting facilities, including hostels, to ensure overall development of sports and physical fitness among police personnel, said Fadnavis.