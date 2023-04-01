Maha governor asks CM Eknath Shinde to ensure stern action against arsonists
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2023 09:20 AM 2023-04-01T09:20:58+5:30 2023-04-01T09:22:41+5:30
Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that stern action was taken against those involved ...
Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais asked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that stern action was taken against those involved in an attack on a police station in Aurangabad city. Bais had a telephonic conversation with Shinde, Raj Bhavan sources said.
At least 12 persons including ten policemen were injured on Thursday after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when cops tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near a Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad.
One person succumbed to injuries during the day while police have arrested seven persons in connection with the violence.