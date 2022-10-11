Maha govt agrees to transfer 2020 Palghar mob lynching Sadhus case to CBI

The Maharashtra government agreed to transfer investigation of the 2020 Palghar mob lynching of the Sadhus case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In an affidavit, the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government said that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to the CBI and would have no objection to the same.

A mob lynched two sadhus — Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, and Sushilgiri Maharaj, 35, — and their driver Nilesh Telgade, 30, at Gadchinchale in Palghar district, 140km north of Mumbai. The attack took place amid rumours that child-lifters were in the area during the lockdown.

Eighteen police officers were punished after a departmental inquiry was initiated into the matter. One assistant police inspector was sacked, while another assistant police sub-inspector and a driver were compulsorily retired.