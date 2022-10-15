Maha govt approves to pay festival advance to non-gazetted employees on Diwali

Published: October 15, 2022 09:00 AM

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister approved to give festival advance to ...

Maha govt approves to pay festival advance to non-gazetted employees on Diwali

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister approved to give festival advance to non-gazetted governmnet employees in the state government.

An interest- free amount of 12500 will be given as advance and facility of repayment in 10 equal installments has also been provided, said a released issued by Chief Minister Office.

According to the report of TOI, Like class IV employees, group C and group B non-gazetted cadres will also get the advance ahead of Diwali.
 

Tags : Maharashtra Government Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis diwali