Maha govt approves to pay festival advance to non-gazetted employees on Diwali
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 15, 2022 09:00 AM 2022-10-15T09:00:00+5:30 2022-10-15T09:00:35+5:30
The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister approved to give festival advance to non-gazetted governmnet employees in the state government.
An interest- free amount of 12500 will be given as advance and facility of repayment in 10 equal installments has also been provided, said a released issued by Chief Minister Office.
According to the report of TOI, Like class IV employees, group C and group B non-gazetted cadres will also get the advance ahead of Diwali.