Maha govt approves upgrading of nine deputy regional transport offices

Maharashtra government approved the upgrading of nine deputy regional transport offices to the level of RTOs, an official said. With this, the number of RTOs in the state has increased to 24 from the existing 15 and the deputy RTOs have come down to 27 from 36, the official said.

As per a government resolution (GR), deputy RTOs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali and Satara will be upgraded to the level of RTOs. After the government approval, Maharashtra will now have 24 RTOs and 27 deputy RTOs, including the recently created Ichalkaranji deputy RTO, which is not yet functional, he said.

The deputy RTOs at Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur were falling under the Pune RTO, while those at Jalgaon, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali and Satara came under the jurisdiction of Dhule, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur rural, Amravati, Andheri and Kolhapur RTOs, the official said.

The GR has stated that the regional transport officers of these offices have been made office heads. The state government has asked the transport commissioner to appoint licence, registration and taxation officers for the jurisdiction of RTOs and deputy RTOs, it stated.